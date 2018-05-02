Pentagon stops selling Huawei, ZTE phones in its bases, cites security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense has stopped selling mobile phones and modems made by the Chinese technology companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) in stores on its military bases, citing potential security risks.

A logo of Huawei is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

As of April 25, the Pentagon ordered that these and related products be removed from its stores worldwide, according to Pentagon spokesman Major Dave Eastburn.

A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration/Files

“These devices may pose an unacceptable risk to the department’s personnel, and mission,” Eastburn said.

The action followed a series of U.S. moves aimed at stopping or reducing access by Huawei and ZTE to the U.S. economy amid allegations the companies could be using their technology to spy on Americans.

Representative of Huawei and ZTE could not be reached immediately for comment, though both have denied allegations that their products are used to spy.

The Pentagon noted in its comments to Reuters that in February 2018, the Director of National Intelligence, the heads of the FBI, CIA, and National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Glossarial Intelligence Agency testified before the U.S. Senate that Huawei products pose a potential security risk to users.