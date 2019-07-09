U.S. government to provide licenses for sales to Huawei if national security protected

A Huawei signage is pictured at their booth at Interpol World in Singapore July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce will issue licenses to U.S. companies seeking to sell to Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] where there is no threat to national security, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an annual department event in Washington, Ross said that Huawei remains on a blacklist known as the Entity List, which does not change the “presumption of denial” policy applied to license requests to sell to the firm.