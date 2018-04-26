China says opposes countries imposing their own laws on others

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes the use of a country’s domestic laws to control others, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, when asked if Chinese tech company Huawei had violated U.S. sanctions related to Iran.

The Huawei logo is seen at a forum in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 25, 2018. Picture taken April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily briefing, while also urging the United States not to do anything else that harmed the openness of international trade.

U.S. prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions in relation to Iran, according to sources familiar with the situation.