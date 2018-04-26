FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 26, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says opposes countries imposing their own laws on others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes the use of a country’s domestic laws to control others, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, when asked if Chinese tech company Huawei had violated U.S. sanctions related to Iran.

The Huawei logo is seen at a forum in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 25, 2018. Picture taken April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily briefing, while also urging the United States not to do anything else that harmed the openness of international trade.

U.S. prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions in relation to Iran, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.