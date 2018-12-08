World News
December 8, 2018 / 1:49 PM / a minute ago

China warns Canada of consequences if does not release Huawei CFO

Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Bibik

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry called on Canada to immediately release Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer on Saturday, warning that otherwise it would face consequences.

The ministry said in a statement that Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng had issued the warning to Canada’s ambassador in Beijing, summoning him to lodge a “strong protest”.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and faces extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

The executive is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alexander Smith

