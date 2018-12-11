China's Huawei executive bail hearing adjourned to Tuesday

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian provincial court on Monday adjourned without deciding the fate of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after she appeared in a Vancouver court in relation to an extradition case following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested on Dec. 1 as part of a U.S. investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The hearing will resume on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EDT/ 1800 GMT), the judge said.