The Huawei brand logo is seen above a store of the telecoms equipment maker in Beijing, China, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment filed in a New York federal court against the company, as tensions have ratcheted up between the U.S. and Beijing.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, was charged with bank and wire fraud, violating sanctions against Iran and obstructing justice.