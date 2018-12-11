Huawei says believes Canadian, U.S. legal systems will deliver fair conclusion

BEIJING (Reuters) - Huawei believes the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will deliver a fair conclusion, the company said in a statement carried by Chinese state media on Tuesday, after a Canadian court adjourned without deciding the fate of its chief financial officer.
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] will continue to pay attention to the bail hearing, the company added.
Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested on Dec. 1 as part of a U.S. investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.
