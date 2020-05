FILE PHOTO: The Huawei brand logo is seen above a store of the telecoms equipment maker in Beijing, China, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.

The license allows certain transactions despite Huawei’s placement on a blacklist that restricts U.S. suppliers from doing business with the Chinese company.