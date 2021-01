FTSE Russell deletes three more China listings from indexes over U.S. President executive order

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it will delete three Chinese companies from its indexes following fresh guidance from late December on an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China United Network Communications , Nanjing Panda Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) will be deleted from its FTSE Global Equity Index Series as well as the FTSE Global China A Inclusion Indexes from Thursday.