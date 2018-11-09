Pompeo: U.S. hopes to work with China on Iran sanctions issues

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday his country hopes to work with China on sanctions imposed on Iran, telling a press conference that during an earlier meeting with his Chinese counterparts he expressed a desire to cooperate with China in addressing Iran’s nuclear missile programs and other activities.

“We hope to work with the Chinese government and Chinese energy companies in this regard,” Pompeo said. “Bringing Iran’s oil export revenues to zero is a critical component of this campaign and we discussed this today.”