U.S. unlikely to add more Chinese firms to military blacklist until Jan. 20: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is unlikely to add more companies to its blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies in its final days in office after Thursday’s designation of nine firms by the Department of Defense, a senior official at the State Department said.

Speaking in a briefing with reporters, Keith Krach, Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment also said Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are “highly strategic” to the Chinese military. On Wednesday, sources said the Trump administration scrapped plans to blacklist Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.