Kudlow says Trump is so 'miffed' with China that trade deal is not as important to him

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a video conference call in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Larry Kudlow said in a Fox News interview on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is so “miffed” with Beijing over the novel coronavirus and other matters that the U.S.-China trade deal is not as important to him as it once was.

Kudlow also told Fox Business that China was making a big mistake with its moves in relation to Hong Kong.

“And incidentally we welcome any American companies in Hong Kong or China mainland. We will do what we can for full expensing and pay the costs of moving if they return their supply chains, and their production to the United States. That’s one of our key policy issues,” Kudlow said in the Fox Business interview.