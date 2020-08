FILE PHOTO: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow addresses a press briefing on the U.S. economy and new U.S. employment and unemployment numbers in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the Trump administration is satified with progress on Phase One of the U.S. trade deal with China.

“On trade, we are engaged and thus far (U.S. Trade Representative) Lighthizer is satisfied with the progress,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.