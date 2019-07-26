Commodities
Japan's Marubeni says U.S. unit Columbia Grain stopped new soybean sales to China from July 24

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday that U.S. unit Columbia Grain Trading Inc stopped all new sales of soybeans to Chinese customers from July 24, saying earnings from the business had been hit by the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China.

A spokesman for the Japanese firm said other Marubeni soybean trading business, including that of U.S. unit Gavilon, was continuing as usual involving China and other markets.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

