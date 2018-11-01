U.S. trade panel backs probe into mattresses from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mattresses from China appear to harm U.S. manufacturers, who have alleged the imports are sold at below fair value, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a statement on Thursday after voting to continue its investigation into the issue.

The United States is investigating alleged dumping of China-made mattresses after complaints from several U.S. manufacturers, including Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG.N), Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX.N) and others, according to the Department of Commerce.

The ITC’s vote on Thursday will allow that investigation to continue, the commission said.

Three commissioners voted to continue the mattress probe, while two commissioners “did not participate in this investigation,” it added.

ITC’s panel “determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of mattresses from China that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value,” it wrote.

Imports of mattresses from China were estimated to be worth about $436.5 million in 2017.