USITC votes to continue investigating mattresses from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission has made an affirmative determination in its preliminary phase anti-dumping duty investigation concerning mattresses from China, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The United States is investigating alleged dumping of China-made mattresses after complaints from several U.S. manufacturers, including Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG.N), Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX.N) and others, the Department of Commerce said last month. On Thursday, the commission said it voted to continue its investigation of the mattresses.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

