Exclusive: U.S. to designate additional Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expected to designate at least two additional Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies as soon as Thursday, increasing restrictions on their operations, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The planned move, which is sure to further inflame U.S.-China tensions, follows President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday of retaliatory action against Beijing over its tightened grip on Hong Kong.

The new designations would add to the five state-run Chinese media outlets placed under restrictions in February over U.S. allegations they were being used aggressively by China and its Communist rulers to spread pro-Beijing propaganda.

Like the others, they will be required to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department, similar to the rules covering foreign embassies and other diplomatic missions.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have spiked in recent weeks, as Trump and his aides have complained about China’s early handling of the coronavirus outbreak and its treatment of Hong Kong, which has long enjoyed special U.S. treatment as a global financial center.

The United States and China have also clashed in recent months over journalists working in each other’s countries.