Beijing threatens retaliation over U.S. actions against Chinese journalists

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will retaliate if Washington continues what it described as hostile actions against Chinese journalists based in the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the ministry understands that no Chinese journalist in the United States have had their application for a visa renewal approved since Washington in May moved to limit their visas to 90 days with an option for an extension.