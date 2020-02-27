China foreign ministry summons U.S. representative, makes stern representations over WSJ

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry summoned a U.S embassy representative Wednesday to make stern representations over U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s condemnation of its move to expel three Wall Street journalists last week.

The head of the foreign ministry’s news department, Hua Chunying, also said that if the United States further harasses and restricts Chinese news agencies in America, China must take further action, according to a statement from the ministry.