Xinhua protests U.S. move to cut number of its U.S.-based journalists: report

A screen advertising Xinhua News Agency is seen in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - China’s Xinhua on Wednesday issued a statement protesting against the United States’ demand to cut the number of its U.S.-based journalists in a limited time, the country’s official news agency said on Wednesday.

Xinhua’s U.S.-based journalists have long been strictly following the laws and regulations of the United States, a spokesperson for the Chinese news agency said, according to the report.

The United States said on Monday it was slashing the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets.

Effective March 13, Washington plans to cap the number of U.S.-based employees of Xinhua, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily Distribution Corp at 100 from 160 currently.