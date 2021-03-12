U.S.-China meeting to touch on Hong Kong, technology concerns: Sullivan

FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials will raise concerns about Chinese actions on Hong Kong and security risks involving technology when they meet with Beijing’s top diplomats next week, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

U.S. officials will also address issues raised Friday by Asian allies about China’s “coercion of Australia” and its “aggression on the border with India,” Sullivan said.

Trade would not play a central role in the talks, but Washington would communicate that the United States planned to take steps to ensure its technology was not used in ways that were adverse to U.S. security or values, he said.