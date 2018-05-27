China condemns U.S. warships' South China Sea mission

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Defence Ministry on Sunday expressed its opposition to what it called “provocation” by two U.S. warships that sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China.
The U.S. action seriously infringed upon Chinese sovereignty because the warships entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, the ministry said in a short statement.
Chinese ships and aircraft were sent to warn the U.S. ships to leave, it added.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman