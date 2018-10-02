FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 1:09 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

China condemns U.S. for South China Sea freedom of navigation operation

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expressed anger on Tuesday after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea, saying it was resolutely opposed to an operation that it called a threat to its sovereignty.

China’s Defence Ministry said a Chinese naval ship had been sent to warn the U.S. vessel to leave.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a separate statement it strongly urged the United States to stop such “provocative” actions.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

