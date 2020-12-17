'China does not honor its agreements,' U.S. admiral says after meeting no-show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Wednesday slammed China for failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings slated for this week, with the top U.S. admiral for the Asia-Pacific saying it was “another example that China does not honor its agreements.”

“This should serve as a reminder to all nations as they pursue agreements with China going forward,” Admiral Phil Davidson, the commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in a statement.

China had been expected to participate in Dec. 14-16 meetings related to the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement and which are focused on maritime safety, the command said.