FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe greet each other ahead of talks in Singapore, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

MANAMA (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said his Chinese counterpart would be visiting Washington next week to continue talks on military relations between the two countries.

“Strategic competition does not imply hostility. I have met with my counterpart in Beijing a month ago, I met with him again in Singapore a week ago, he is coming to Washington next week to continue our discussions,” Mattis said during a speech in Bahrain.