World News
May 24, 2019 / 4:08 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart in Singapore: U.S. official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan testifies before a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Defense - FY2020 Budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will meet China’s defense minister on the sidelines of an Asia defense forum in Singapore, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, at a time of strained tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade and security.

“We’re doing a pull aside with the Chinese counterpart at Shangri-La,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will deliver a speech on June 2 at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defense minister will be at the forum, having in recent years sent lower level officials.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

