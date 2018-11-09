U.S. and China want to lessen tensions, reduce risks: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that during a high-level Friday meeting with his Chinese counterpart and other officials he discussed ways to ease military tensions between the two countries.
“Through candid discussions we sought ways to lessen tensions, maintain open lines of communication between our militaries and reduce the risk of miscalculation,” Mattis said at a press conference following the meeting.
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe