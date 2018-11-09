World News
November 9, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. and China want to lessen tensions, reduce risks: Mattis

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with the media before an enhanced honor cordon arrival of Greek Minister of Defense Panagiotis Kammenos at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that during a high-level Friday meeting with his Chinese counterpart and other officials he discussed ways to ease military tensions between the two countries.

“Through candid discussions we sought ways to lessen tensions, maintain open lines of communication between our militaries and reduce the risk of miscalculation,” Mattis said at a press conference following the meeting.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

