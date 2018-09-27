China says does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Beijing does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused it of seeking to meddle in the Nov. 6 U.S. congressional elections.

FILE PHOTO: A worker places U.S. and China flags near the Forbidden City ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, in Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The international community is clear which country interferes most in other countries’ affairs, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Geng also urged the United States to stop doing things that damaged relations with China.

Trump on Wednesday told a U.N. Security Council meeting that Beijing was interfering because they did not want his Republican Party to do well, given the party’s pugnacious stance on trade.