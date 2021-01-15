China says firmly opposes new U.S. sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags fly along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China firmly opposes new sanctions by the United States on its companies, the foreign ministry said on Friday, after the Trump administration added nine Chinese firms to the Pentagon’s list of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.

(This story corrects to remove reference to South China Sea measures)