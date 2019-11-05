Pompeo says U.S. troubled by reports of China harassing families of Uighur Muslim activists

FILE PHOTO - A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains deeply troubled by multiple reports that the Chinese government has “harassed, imprisoned, or arbitrarily detained” family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang internment camps who have made their stories public, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

In some cases, such abuses have occurred shortly after the activists met with senior State Department officials, Pompeo said in a statement, and reiterated Washington’s call on Beijing to release those detained and cease harassment of Uighurs living outside China.