China's Xi hopes to see U.S. and North Korea advance denuclearization: state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes the United States and North Korea will further promote the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and push for peace, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

In a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Xi also said China would continue to play a constructive role in the process.

China and the United States are locked in an increasingly bitter trade war, and both countries have already placed tariffs on some of each other’s imports. Xi also said in the phone call that he hoped the two world’s largest economies will be able to promote a steady and healthy relationship.