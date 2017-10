U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) meeting with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People on September 30, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States is probing North Korea to see whether it is interested in dialogue and has multiple direct channels of communication with Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday.

“We are probing, so stay tuned,” Tillerson told a small group of reporters during a trip to China. “We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation.”