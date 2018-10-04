Pence says Google should halt Dragonfly app development

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticized what he said was China’s theft of U.S. technology on Thursday, and he urged Google to immediately end development of its “Dragonfly” app that would make it easier to track someone’s internet searches.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA) in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Pence said in a speech that business leaders are now thinking twice before entering the Chinese market “if it means turning over their intellectual property or abetting Beijing’s oppression.”

“More must follow suit,” he added. “For example, Google should immediately end development of the ‘Dragonfly’ app that will strengthen Communist Party censorship and compromise the privacy of Chinese customers.”