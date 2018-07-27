FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 27, 2018 / 2:38 PM / in an hour

Pentagon report will reveal military's dependence on Chinese components

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An upcoming report on the U.S. military supply chain will show the Pentagon depends on Chinese components for some military equipment, a top Defense Department official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon is seen in this aerial photo from the Air Force One in Washington, DC, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The industrial base report will show “there is a large focus on dependency on foreign countries for supply, and China figures very prominently,” the Defense Department’s chief buyer, Ellen Lord, told reporters in a briefing.

She did not provide further detail but said the report is currently in the hands of the White House, and will be published within a month.

When published, the report will come amid growing concerns from members of Congress and the U.S. intelligence community that Chinese telecommunications equipment is being used to spy on Americans. It is also the latest example of Pentagon efforts to deal with the military’s interactions with Chinese products.

In April, the Defense Department stopped selling mobile phones and modems made by the Chinese technology companies Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp in stores on its military bases, citing potential security risks.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.