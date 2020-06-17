Meeting between Pompeo, and China's top diplomat Yang under way: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting in Hawaii between the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi began shortly after 9 a.m. local time (3 p.m. EST), a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
The meeting comes at a time when the world’s top two economies have been at loggerheads over the handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and China’s move to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong.
