China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are adjusted before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies’ accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.