China says U.S. Pompeo comments a vicious attack on China, Communist Party

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments targeting Beijing and the ruling Communist Party were a vicious attack and that any attempt to smear China or obstruct its growth were doomed to fail.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily briefing that Pompeo’s remarks also reflected fear and arrogance and exposed an anti-communist mindset.

Pompeo on Wednesday said that Beijing was focused on international domination and needed to be confronted, stepping up recent rhetoric from Washington aimed at China’s Communist Party.