China tells U.S. to stop interfering in its affairs, work to repair relations

FILE PHOTO: Member of the Politburo of the Communist party of China Yang Jiechi speaks during a meeting in Beijing, China September 12, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat told his U.S. counterpart that Washington needed to respect Beijing’s positions on key issues, halt its interference in issues such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang and work to repair bilateral relations.

Yang Jiechi told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Hawaii that cooperation between the two countries was the only correct choice, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.