China says top diplomat Yang held constructive talks with Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, speaks as Chinese Communist Party Office of Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi listens as the two countries hold a joint news conference after participating in a second diplomatic and security meeting at the U.S. Department of State, Washington, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday its top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held constructive discussions during their meeting in Hawaii and that the two sides agreed to continue engagement and communication.

The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said both sides fully articulated their respective positions and agreed to take action to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The report did not elaborate on specific matters that were discussed during the meeting.