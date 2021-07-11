Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industrials

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser says U.S. blacklisting will not have substantial impact

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co said on Sunday that its inclusion on an U.S. economic blacklist will not have a substantial impact on the company.

Inclusion in the U.S. entity list will not have a substantial impact on the company’s research and production, nor any impact on its products and services, the company said in a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up