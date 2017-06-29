FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to press China, others on North Korea at next week's G20 summit: Mnuchin
June 29, 2017 / 6:44 PM / in 4 months

U.S. to press China, others on North Korea at next week's G20 summit: Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S.Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announces measures taken to maximize pressure on North Korea to abandon its weapons programs during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will discuss efforts to choke off funding for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs with China and other countries at next week’s Group of 20 summit in Germany, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

“We will be meeting with China and other countries at the G20 next week to further our efforts to cut off North Korea’s illicit activities,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House. “North Korea’s provocative, destabilizing and inhumane behavior will not be tolerated.”

Reporting by Robert Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse

