China urges U.S. to stop crackdown following company blacklist report

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop its “unjustified” crackdown on Chinese companies, after Reuters reported that Washington plans to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.

China will continue to take necessary measures to ensure its companies’ legitimate rights and interests, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.