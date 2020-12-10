China says Wan Kuok Koi is not a member of CPPCC

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday Wan Kuok Koi is not a member of China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in response to the United States imposing sanctions on Wan.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a news conference in Beijing.

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan, a leader of China’s 14K Triad organised crime group and a member of CPPCC, the U.S. Treasury said.