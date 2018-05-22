Senators urge Trump to take hard line in dealings with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least 27 of the 100 U.S. senators, both Democrats and President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, urged his administration on Tuesday not to soften restrictions on the transfer of U.S. technology to China.

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“There can be no question that China seeks to surpass the U.S. both economically and militarily and become the world’s foremost superpower, and neither the federal government nor private U.S. companies should aid and abet that effort,” the senators said in a letter, whose signatories included Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, and John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican.