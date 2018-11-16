USDA says terminates Smithfield Foods $240,000 contract under farm aid program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $240,000 contract awarded to Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods under the U.S. government’s $12 billion trade mitigation program for farmers was terminated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the company’s request, the USDA said on Friday.

The move comes weeks after powerful Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa had slammed Smithfield Foods for receiving what he said was aid from the USDA that was designed to help farmers hurt by China’s trade tariffs.

The amount of the contract was $240,000, a USDA spokesman said, adding that the company’s request to terminate the contract was received on Nov. 13.