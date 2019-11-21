U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea amid tensions

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo taken though a glass window of a Philippine military plane shows the alleged on-going land reclamation by China on mischief reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Navy warships, on two occasions in the past few days, sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of tension between the world’s two largest economies.

The busy waterway is one of a number of flashpoints in the U.S.-China relationship, which include a trade war, U.S. sanctions, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, told Reuters that the operations were carried out on Wednesday and Thursday and involved the Paracel Islands and Mischief Reef.