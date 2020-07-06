World News
July 6, 2020 / 8:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China says U.S. sent ships to S.China Sea to flex its muscles

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing in response to a question about two U.S. aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

Reporting by Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans

