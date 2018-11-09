U.S. still has concerns over China's South China Sea policies

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said significant concerns remained over China’s policies in the South China Sea.

“I was clear ... that we have continued concerns about China’s activities and militarization in the South China Sea. We pressed China to live up to its past commitments in this area,” Pompeo told reporters at a news conference following diplomatic talks with Chinese officials.