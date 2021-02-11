U.S. concerned over China's 'predatory' behavior when comes to technology: State Dept

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price answers a question during a news briefing at the department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has profound concerns over China’s “predatory” behavior when it comes to technology, the State Department spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the Biden administration will engage with China when in the interest of the United States.

State Department spokesman Ned Price also said Washington has concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s activities, including through the Confucius Institutes.