FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 18, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Commerce Department to probe imports of steel wheels from china: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it was starting new investigations to determine if certain steel wheels from China are dumped in the United States and whether producers in China are receiving unfair subsidies.

The department said in a statement the investigations followed complaints by Accuride Corporation and Maxion Wheels Akron LLC. T the alleged dumping margins range from 12.1 percent to 231.7 percent, and U.S. imports of the products from China in 2017 were estimated to total $388 million, it said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.